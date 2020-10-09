KPD searching for suspect accused of burglarizing car, stealing credit card
Surveillance video showed the man who reportedly used the victim’s credit cards at two Pilot stores.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are` searching for a man accused of burglarizing a victim’s vehicle off Maynard Avenue.
The suspect was shown driving a red Ford Mustang. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.
