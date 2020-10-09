KPD searching for suspect accused of burglarizing car, stealing credit card

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are` searching for a man accused of burglarizing a victim’s vehicle off Maynard Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the man who reportedly used the victim’s credit cards at two Pilot stores.

The suspect was shown driving a red Ford Mustang. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect. The unknown male burglarized a victim’s vehicle off Maynard Avenue and then used the victim’s credit cards at two Pilot stores. The suspect was with the pictured red Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/wlm2jmQzYd — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 9, 2020

