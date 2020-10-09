Advertisement

KPD searching for suspect accused of burglarizing car, stealing credit card

Surveillance video showed the man who reportedly used the victim’s credit cards at two Pilot stores.
KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect. The unknown male burglarized a victim’s vehicle off Maynard Avenue.
KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect. The unknown male burglarized a victim’s vehicle off Maynard Avenue.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are` searching for a man accused of burglarizing a victim’s vehicle off Maynard Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the man who reportedly used the victim’s credit cards at two Pilot stores.

The suspect was shown driving a red Ford Mustang. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.

News

Knoxville announces changes to ‘Christmas in the City’ events due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The City of Knoxville announced changes to the 2020 ‘Christmas in the City’ events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Get paid $1,000 to watch 24 hours of horror movies this Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The person will also get a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep them awake for the movie marathon.

News

Nashville elementary school PTO president indicted for allegedly stealing PTO funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nashville elementary school ‘Parent Teacher Organization’ president was indicted on theft and fraud charges for allegedly using PTO funds for personal use, WTVF reported.

Latest News

News

Universal Music to build $1.2 billion hotel, entertainment destination in Biloxi

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Universal Music Group is getting into the hospitality business, WLOX reported.

News

Knoxville man shot in chest during attempted armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
At the same time as the shooting, KPD responded to a burglary at a home on the 400 block of Hembree Street, where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

News

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slices man’s fingers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A second sign also was found to have razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge,” according to the sheriff’s office.

News

YMCA of East Tennessee offers free, six-week STRONG Challenge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The YMCA of East Tennessee invited the commuity to participate om a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

News

Tenn. woman arrested after reportedly breaking into strangers’ home, putting on clothes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Harde was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication and theft.

News

Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Norris Freeway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man has died after struck by a vehicle on Norris Freeeway Friday morning, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.