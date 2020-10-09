Mail-in voting surges in Knox County, prompting concerns over voter fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More Tennesseans than ever will be mailing in ballots this year. A concern some have is what’s to keep you from showing up at your precinct on Election Day and voting twice?

“A typical presidential election we’ll do between five to 6,000 absentee ballots. We’ve already had, in Knox County over 17,000 requests,” Chris Davis, Knox County Election Commission Administrator, said.

The voter absentee process is one that some fear could lead to people voting twice. The thought is once by mail, and again in-person on Election Day.

Tennessee election officials said there’s a strict process to prevent double voting, and Knox County does not have a voter fraud track record.

“That kind of fraud is not a relevant concern,” Knox County Election Commissioner Cameron Brooks, secretary, said.

The Associated Press reports that voter fraud is incredibly rare in the U.S. According to a study from the Washington Post in 2014, there were only 31 credible instances of voter fraud in the U.S. out of a billion ballots cast. The Tennessean reported that, in the whole year of 2016, there were 42 reports of voter fraud in Tennessee.

This is how the process is supposed to work for mail-in voters, according to Knox County officials. If a voter requests a mail-in ballot, their name goes on a state list. When they show up to vote in person, poll workers should see said name on that list. Voters are not expected to be allowed to simply walk up to a voting poll. Instead, voters will fill out a paper ballot which includes the name and turn it in to poll workers. The in-person ballot only counts if an absentee ballot is not received in the mail.

In this case, those paper ballots are called “provisional” ballots, and it could take days to count them after the election is over.

Anyone accused of voting twice will be reported to the district attorney.

