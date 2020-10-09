Man accused of shooting 4 outside Nashville market arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of shooting four people outside a Nashville market in late September was taken into custody, Metro Nashville police said.

WTVF reported that 19-year-old Emmanuel Oboh was arrested Thursday on Sharondale Drive in connection to a shooting that occurred Sept 27 outside the Egyptian-Latino Tobacco Market.

BREAKING: Emmanuel Oboh has just been arrested in the 2500 block of Sharondale Drive by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & members of the MNPD's Special Response Team. https://t.co/rJDl6JcDqh pic.twitter.com/ZOhuFXjvgr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 8, 2020

Police issued arrest warrants charging Oboh with one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

