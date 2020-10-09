Man accused of shooting 4 outside Nashville market arrested
A man accused of shooting four people outside a Nashville market in late September was taken into custody, Metro Nashville police said.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of shooting four people outside a Nashville market in late September was taken into custody, Metro Nashville police said.
WTVF reported that 19-year-old Emmanuel Oboh was arrested Thursday on Sharondale Drive in connection to a shooting that occurred Sept 27 outside the Egyptian-Latino Tobacco Market.
Police issued arrest warrants charging Oboh with one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
