More than 80K people petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 80,000 people have signed a petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza after the fast food chain announced the popular menu item along with several other would be discontinued in early November.

The petition titled “Save the Mexican Pizza” had gained more than 82,000 signatures and counting as of Friday afternoon.

The petition claims losing the popular menu item “would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans." The petition goes on to say the pizza is a loved item by the South Asian community.

It concludes by asking people to help out by buying “as many Mexican Pizzas” as possible to show Taco Bell how loved the menu item it.

