Morristown police searching for stolen tow truck

The Morristown Police Department is asking the public’s help for an incident involving a stolen tow truck.
Morristown police searching for missing tow truck.
Morristown police searching for missing tow truck.(Morristown Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking the public’s help for an incident involving a stolen tow truck.

According to MPD, the tow truck belonging to Sunset Towing was stolen on their lot between Thursday night Oct. 1 around 10:00 p.m. and Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is to contact MPD at 423-585-1833 or call an investigator at 423-585-4635.

