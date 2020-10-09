Morristown police searching for stolen tow truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking the public’s help for an incident involving a stolen tow truck.

According to MPD, the tow truck belonging to Sunset Towing was stolen on their lot between Thursday night Oct. 1 around 10:00 p.m. and Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is to contact MPD at 423-585-1833 or call an investigator at 423-585-4635.

