KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Exit 387A in West Knox County are closed due to an overturned vehicle crash.

According to the TDOT Smartway maps, the accident was reported around 9:48 p.m. Thursday and it is estimated to be cleared by 10:48 p.m.

Avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.