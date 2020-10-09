Advertisement

Muse Knoxville offers family-friendly fall break fun

Ways to get everyone out of the house and entertained.
MUSE Knoxville
MUSE Knoxville
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall break is here. It’s time to take a break from virtual school, and get outside and do some fun things with the family.

MUSE Knoxville has extended their hours for play for Fall break. The museum reopened to the general public on October 9, showcasing two new exhibits.

“Right now more than ever, so many kiddos have not had an opportunity to interact socially in their play with other children and to use a variety of manipulatives and loose parts interact with each other,” says Ellie Kittrell, Executive Director of the museum.

All guests ages 5 and up are required to wear a mask. Muse Knoxville also has several air sanitizers throughout the facility.

Those wanting to attend the museum must make a 2-hour family play reservation.

If you want to chef it up in the kitchen, Flour Power Cooking Studio has you covered. They have weekly cooking classes for ages 2-16. The studio even offer adult nights.

To sign up for a cooking class or a camp, click here.

Lastly, if you are looking for something the whole family can do together, you can take a family challenge!

The YMCA is hosting a six-week challenge for families starting October 19. The challenge is free to all, even non-members.

To sign up, all you have to do is text STRONG to 855-717-9622.

"I’ve got 20 minutes, you got 20 minutes. We can really just carve out that little bit of time to commit back to ourselves. I think everyone is tires of waiting around and feeling disconnected, says Bekah Grace, Vice President of Marketing for YMCA East Tennessee.

Grace says after signing up, you will receive 20-minute daily activities catering to your mind, body, and soul.

Click here to learn more about the STRONG challenge.

Happy Fall Break!

