Nashville elementary school PTO president indicted for allegedly stealing PTO funds

A Nashville elementary school ‘Parent Teacher Organization’ president was indicted on theft and fraud charges for allegedly using PTO funds for personal use, WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Investigators with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that Angelica Hope Cooks misappropriated at least $5,781 between Aug. 2015 and Aug. 2017 at Inglewood Elementary School.

WTVF reported, the balance in the PTO’s only bank account on Aug. 2017 was just $0.29.

Investigators said Cooks used at least three schemes to steal the PTO’s money for her personal benefit:

  • Cooks made at least 135 personal purchases using the PTO’s debit cards. These purchases, which included meals at restaurants and other personal items, totaled $3,045.
  • Cooks used PTO debit cards to make at least 27 ATM cash withdrawals totaling $1,287.
  • Cooks stole at least $995 from the PTO account by making at least eight over-the-counter cash withdrawals.

“This scheme was not discovered for nearly two years because there was very little oversight of the PTO’s finances,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson in a press release. “All school support organizations are required to safeguard the funds and property of their respective organizations. In this case, the PTO failed to comply with the minimum amount of oversight required.”

The Parent Teacher Organization at Inglewood incurred bank fees including overdraft fees, foreign ATM fees, ATM balance inquiry fees totaling at least $454.

WTVF reported, school system officials suspended Inglewood Elementary School’s PTO operations in July 2017.

The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Angelica Hope Cooks in August 2020 on one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

