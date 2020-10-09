NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (WVLT/WCBS) - A New Jersey postal worker is accused of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other mail items over the period of a week, according to investigators.

Nicholas Beauchene resigned from his job less than four months after he was hired after being accused of tossing 627 pieces of first-class mail, WCBS reported.

Investigators said Beauchene made the dumps between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. Officials said they made the discovery after multiple people reported finding mounds of discarded mail in a dumpster.

Prosecutors said Beauchene was the only person working that route on those days. The letters were placed back into the mail stream for delivery.

According to officials, Beauchene admitted to dumping the mail, but they do not believe his actions were politically motivated.

