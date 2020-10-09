Advertisement

Oak Ridge man killed in Alabama plane crash

Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot.
Photo courtesy MGN. This image does not represent the actual plane that crashed.
Photo courtesy MGN. This image does not represent the actual plane that crashed.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot. News outlets report that an aircraft traveling from Dallas to Knoxville, Tennessee, didn’t show up on time.

That prompted officials to use a signal to locate the cellphone of the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

A more than two-hour search that began late Wednesday located wreckage near a wildlife management area in extreme northwest Alabama.

Authorities identify the pilot as 69-year-old Jerel Zarestky of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family moviegoing tradition broken by pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Nostalgia filled the air at Regal cinemas.

News

Jefferson County first responders mourn loss of former EMS director, educator

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Several agencies took to social media extending their condolences Thursday night.

News

No serious injuries after overturned vehicles close lanes on I-40W

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Avoid the area.

News

Tennessee women’s shelter under quarantine due to virus

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An outbreak of the new coronavirus at a Tennessee women’s shelter is forcing about 150 people to quarantine.

Latest News

News

“A darling boy!" Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes zebu calf

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
“A darling boy! His mom is crazy about him,” the zoo wrote on Faceb

News

Mail-in voting surges in Knox County, prompting concerns over voter fraud

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
More Tennesseans than ever will be mailing in ballots this year.

News

Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills game postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
In order for its facility to be open Sunday, the Titans can’t have any more positive tests over the next three days.

WVLT

Delta brings deluge this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

News

Man accused of shooting 4 outside Nashville market arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man accused of shooting four people outside a Nashville market in late September was taken into custody, Metro Nashville police said.

News

Tenn. salon caters to kids with autism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee hair salon has a little something special for kids who have sensory issues.