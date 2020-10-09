Advertisement

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Dr. Robert Kadlec wasn’t the first health official to counter the president’s optimistic timeline
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.

And a growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, experts and public health officials says the country is ill-prepared for a projected winter surge of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.” Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of preparedness and response.

President Donald Trump has said at rallies, debates and press conferences that a vaccine could arrive within weeks. “We think we can start sometime in October,” Trump said at a White House press briefing last month.

Kadlec wasn’t the first health official to counter the president’s optimistic timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday that there could be 100 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year “pending FDA authorizations.” And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government’s vaccine effort, told Marketwatch on Friday that researchers could know “by late October, or November, or in December” whether one of the vaccines in development is effective, but that it would then take weeks to get emergency authorization to administer it.

When asked about the disparity, the White House was not specific on a date but said Trump’s priority is to distribute a vaccine “as soon as possible.” Kadlec said, without elaborating, that it wasn’t correct to conclude that this meant the country couldn’t see a vaccine sooner than January.

Kadlec was responding to a series of questions from The Associated Press and FRONTLINE about the administration’s response to the pandemic and, in particular, about shortages of critical medical supplies.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing investigation by The Associated Press, the PBS series FRONTLINE and the Global Reporting Centre that examines the deadly consequences of the fragmented worldwide medical supply chain and includes the film America’s Medical Supply Crisis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Upgrading your space while stuck at home? Get it insured

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Moore, NerdWallet
Expensive new stuff and significant home improvements can leave you underinsured.

News

Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington apartment

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police found 62-year-old Ava Creech dead inside her apartment on Victoria Way last week.

News

East Tenn. moms create Evelyn Boswell-inspired ‘comfort bags’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The group formed in March after hearing the news of Evelyn’s death.

News

White House names Tennessee as ‘red zone’ amid pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee has been listed as a ‘red zone’ for new coronavirus cases amid the pandemic.

News

Tenn. man accused of murdering 12-year-old

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 21-year-old Memphis man was arrested in connection to the death of a 12-year-old.

Latest News

News

Oreo creates limited edition rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
OREO and PFLAG have released a limited edition rainbow cookie in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

News

Knoxville Botanical Garden to donate more than 500 pounds of food to food banks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Gardens have donated more than 500 pounds of its produce and free-range chicken eggs to neighborhood food banks including the St. Luke’s Episcopal ‘Fish’ Pantry, Love Kitchen, and The Shora Foundation.

News

Find out how you can be a part of The Salvation Army’s Cup of Hope event

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The money raised goes right to helping people in East Tennessee.

News

Newborn photoshoot honors mother killed in alleged DUI crash at 35 weeks pregnant

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Alvarez has posted extensively on Instagram about losing his wife and raising Adalyn as a single dad.

National

Flooding poses a risk for millions as Delta pushes ashore

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
It's the 2nd hurricane impacting the Gulf Coast in six weeks. Hurricane Delta is already pounding the US from Louisiana to Texas with rain and strong winds as it continues moving inland leaving millions at risk for flooding.