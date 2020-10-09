Advertisement

Oreo creates limited edition rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

OREO and PFLAG have released a limited edition rainbow cookie in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.
Oreo launches rainbow cookies for LGBTQ+ History Month
By Arial Starks
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN)- OREO and PFLAG have released a limited edition rainbow cookie in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

The cookies will not be sold in stores and will instead be given to fans to “reward acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community,” a spokesperson for OREO told CNN.

The cookies are part of OREO and PFLAG’s new Proud Parent platform, “a long-term campaign shining light on the importance of a supportive family in fostering greater LGBTQ+ acceptance.”

PFLAG, which up until 2014 was called “Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays,” was founded in 1973 after “the simple act of a mother publicly supporting her gay son,” according to the website. The organization is focused on fostering community between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and their families and allies.

The giveaway will begin October 9, 2020, and fans can enter by “sharing a photo of what allyship means to them” on social media, according to OREO.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

