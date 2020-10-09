Pruitt, Kiffin part of an SEC coaches group chat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin revealed on Paul Finebaum’s radio show Thursday that he is in a group text chat with fellow SEC coaches, Jeremy Pruitt, Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp.

Kiffin told Finebaum, “It’s a pretty interesting group chat... a lot of stuff. Sometimes it’s ‘hey how are you guys doing with COVID or a practice idea, just sharing with each other. Sometimes it’s personal funny stuff. It’s a pretty interesting group. Three good guys.”

Kiffin said they all share the same father when Finebaum asked him that Nick Saban is a commonality.

