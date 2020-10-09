Advertisement

Revitializing, rebuilding in Jefferson City

There’s something about the charm of an old town that draws people in, and a town in East Tennessee is using that charm to remodel, revitalize and recapture what was once lost.
By Anne Brock and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s something about the charm of an old town that draws people in, and a town in East Tennessee is using that charm to remodel, revitalize and recapture what was once lost.

In Jefferson City’s Mossy Creek District, Taylor Seals said he remembers getting his hair cut in an old barber shop when he was just a kid. Those memories prompted him to share his past by buying that very same building.

“Bought the building then went from scratch and gutted it all out and built it all the way back,” he told WVLT News reporter Anne Brock. The building even has a restored facade thanks to a grant that the Mossy Creek Foundation helps with.

The shop got its logo and gold piping on the front today.. Now for the black trim coming next week.. we wanna give a huge thanks to all of our people at ACR films for the amazing work!!

Posted by Barbershop 2020 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Around the corner from Barbershop 2020, close to East Main Street, is the Fox Paws Pet Spa. Owner Melissa Fox relocated here in January, and she said business is booming.

“Having moved down here, my business has exploded,” she said.

Thank you to everyone who came out & made our Grand Opening Extravaganza such a success! We appreciate each of you & can't wait to see you and your fur babies soon!

Posted by Foxy Paws Pet Spa on Saturday, January 25, 2020

A local developer is helping revitalize many of the buildings in the area near Fox Paws and Barbershop 2020.

Matthew Claw is just 26, but he’s investing in his future in Jefferson City with at least five historic buildings.

“My first step is to get some residential apartments in here, just get people walking up and down the street again,” he said. “It’s been a dead zone for a very long time.”

What’s tying these businesses and developers together? Mossy Creek Station that Foundation President Heidi Thomas said pays tribute to the old train depot. Thomas said the foundation plans on decorating Mossy Creek Station for the holidays, and hopefully, the city’s revitalization efforts will bring in more people to see it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

