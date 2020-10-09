Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’ indicted on wildlife trafficking charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WVLT) - A safari owner featured in the popular Netflix docuseries ‘Tiger King’ was charged with two felony wildlife trafficking charges and 13 misdemeanor charges.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari was arrested after a months-long investigation into Antle’s relationship with Keith Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia.

Officials with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General said Wilson and Antle reportedly trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

Investigators seized 119 animals from Wilson’s “roadside zoo” in August 2019 after a judge said Wilson "cruelly treated, neglected or deprived the animal (s) of adequate care.”

Two of Antle’s daughters have also received misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.