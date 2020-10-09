Sevierville Walmart reopens after temporary closure due to COVID-19 concerns

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s Walmart has reopened after the store closed for two days to deep clean due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Walmart located at 1414 Parkway reopened at 7 a.m. on Friday after being closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the closure, officials deep cleaned and installed safety items such as sneeze guards at registers and social distancing signage to help stop the spread of the virus.

The company released the following statement on the decision to close:

"As an essential business and a member of the Sevierville community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens on Friday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks among other safety measures and protocols, including installing sneeze guards at registers, social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue stressing our requirement that those customers who can wear protective facial coverings while inside the building do so.

We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community, while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.