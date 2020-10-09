Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Delta’s deluge brings the area a widespread one to two inches of rain. That window is long, from late Friday evening through dawn on Monday.

A cold front early week offers us some cooler air - which will linger for quite a while.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After warm and dry weather the last several days, we’re firmly in the grasp of Delta’s overcast cloud-cover. Most of us are totally dry during the daytime Friday.

Delta should make American landfall along the TX/LA border country by Friday afternoon, sadly near the Lake Charles area that was hit so hard by Hurricane Laura.

For our own forecast, Delta will largely mirrror Laura: a long-lived soggy couple of days, but not much wind. A few showers are here for high school football, but it’s most likely in McMinn, Monroe, and Cumberland Counties. The rest of us should remain dry through the fourth quarter. Rain, however, arrives in the outer bands of a stretched-out Delta by early Saturday morning. By dawn it’s raining for most of us.

The heaviest showers will be in the middle of Saturday morning. Temperatures should stay totally flat and some could get 0.5-1.0″ of rain in this ‘first wave.’ It’s going to get a lot quieter around lunch and this is certainly not an all-day rain event. We’ll eventually climb to the middle 70s.

Your ‘I’m All Vol Forecast’ features rain in Athens, Georgia. Between the hedges the Vols and Bulldogs will play with temps in the middle 70s.

Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at UGA, watch on WVLT (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The second ‘chunk’ of rain from Delta gets here early Sunday. The actual center of the storm, however, is still over Alabama at this point. That means the wind from Delta will not get here until the afternoon on Sunday. By then, the wind will be greatly weakened. We expect gusts to maybe 30 mph and that’s about it. A few of the mountain passes should be a little windy Sunday. Highs are once again in the middle 70s. The overall rain chances and coverage are higher on Sunday than Saturday.

Rain is pretty much out of here by Monday mid-morning. A lot of you may have left town for the beaches by that point. Expect rain in Florida and along the East Coast beaches through Monday, all related to Delta.

By early Tuesday, just a few hours removed from Delta, a cold front brings rain and wind and colder air.

Wednesday and Thursday are beautiful days, but will be on the chilly side. One map has another cold front Friday, while the other keeps us dry across the whole WVLT region.

On and off rain from Delta Friday through Monday (WVLT)

