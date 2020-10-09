Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday

(WVLT) - The NFL announced Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots has been moved to Monday as a part of an ESPN doubleheader.

The Broncos-Patriots game originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. will now take place on Monday at 5 p.m.

The Patriots facilities were closed on Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephen Gilmore were moved to the team’s reserve COVID-19 list.

The Patriots will take on the Broncos in the game before the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints play at 8:15 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans Sunday game was also rescheduled. The Titans will now play against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday on WVLT at 7 p.m.

