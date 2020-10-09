Advertisement

Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday

The Patriots facilities were closed on Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephen Gilmore were moved to the team’s reserve COVID-19 list.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT) - The NFL announced Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots has been moved to Monday as a part of an ESPN doubleheader.

The Broncos-Patriots game originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. will now take place on Monday at 5 p.m.

The Patriots will take on the Broncos in the game before the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints play at 8:15 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans Sunday game was also rescheduled. The Titans will now play against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday on WVLT at 7 p.m.

