Tenn. man accused of murdering 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Memphis man was arrested in connection to the death of a 12-year-old.

Investigators said the victim was standing outside a home on Crillion Drive when a vehicle pulled up and began firing at them.

The child and another man were struck by bullets and taken to the hospital, but the child did not survive.

WREG reported that Daylyn Byers was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a weapon.

