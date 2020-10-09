Advertisement

Tenn. salon caters to kids with autism

A Middle Tennessee hair salon has a little something special for kids who have sensory issues.
(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Something like getting a haircut might seem easy for most, but for some, it’s a difficult obstacle.

The sound of the razor, scissors or even the feeling of the cape can cause fear and pain for some with autism or other sensory issues, but one salon in Murfreesboro is going the extra mile to help them out.

WTVF reported that Kayla Sprout opened Kk’s Castle in 2020, and it caters to all children, but especially those with autism or sensory issues.

“I let them feel the clippers and see the clippers that just eases their mind,” she said.

Kayla told WTVF she studied child behavior and allows extra time for kids to acclimate before she gives haircuts.

The feedback Kayla has gotten on Kk’s Facebook page is positive.

Share your story! How has Kk’s Castle helped you and your children

Posted by Kk’s castle on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

With one parent saying, "My son has autism. Getting a hair cut use to be very traumatic for him. But he loves going to KKs Castle and does a great job.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of shooting 4 outside Nashville market arrested

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man accused of shooting four people outside a Nashville market in late September was taken into custody, Metro Nashville police said.

News

Community rallies around young boy fighting cancer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
Blood drive supports blood transfusions.

News

Revitializing, rebuilding in Jefferson City

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock and Maggie Gregg
There’s something about the charm of an old town that draws people in, and a town in East Tennessee is using that charm to remodel, revitalize and recapture what was once lost.

Health

Weeks-long effort brings about clean up at popular homeless camp; where the city is sending those living there

Updated: 1 hour ago
The city moves to clean up homeless camp, as they reach out to individuals to try and facilitate help.

Latest News

News

More people turning to plastic surgery with rise of virtual meetings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Virtual meetings are forcing people to look closer at their faces and their appearances.

News

A facial fit for Dracula? You can get one in downtown Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
There’s a spooky trick that can get rid of wrinkles and smooth your skin.

News

Texas officer charged in Jonathan Price’s shooting death has been fired

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Lucas' bond is set at $1 million, jail records indicate.

WVLT

Delta brings deluge this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

News

Rain from Delta arrives this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

What will happen to the space once occupied by the East Towne Mall?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The zoning commission is scheduled to meet again on October 15.