Tenn. woman arrested after reportedly breaking into strangers’ home, putting on clothes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman was arrested after she reportedly broke into a strangers home and put on their clothes.

Kingsport police said a family reported seeing an unknown woman walking around in their home and wearing their clothes. The family said the woman was wearing a tie-dyed Cheech and Chong t-shirt and a pair of jeans belonging to them.

The suspect, 31-year-old Ashley Harde, was holding a knife when one of the family members attempted to approach her, according to police.

Officials said Harde told the family, “I like these,” in reference to the clothes, but never threatened them. A family member was able to grab the knife from Harde before she left the home, police reports stated.

The family told police they weren’t sure how Harde got into the house. Police discovered a closet in the home with items that did not belong to any of the residents, including a backpack, purse, a rug and a glass pipe consistent with drug use.

Police located Harde nearby wearing the clothes she took from the family’s home. Officers said Harde had dilated pupils, bloodshot eyes and spoke quickly and couldn’t focus on a simple conversation. Harde told officers that she used four bags of methamphetamine, and said she didn’t break into the home.

Harde was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication and theft.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.