Tennessee mayor arrested on shoplifting charges
The mayor was taken into custody after Spring Hill Police said he was captured on Target surveillance video putting items in his bag while only scanning some of them.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fairview Mayor John Blade was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges in Spring Hill, Tennessee, WSMV reports.
This is a developing story.
