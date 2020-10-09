Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills game postponed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/ESPN) - The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills game previously rescheduled for Sunday, October 11, has been pushed back again until Tuesday, Oct. 13 due to COVID-19 concerns, ESPN reports.

Kick-off is now scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, in turn pushing back the Bills- Chiefs game to the following Sunday.

Following three additional positive results on the team, the team’s total case count has risen to 22 over the past two weeks.

According to ESPN, if the Titans have any more positive tests, forcing Tuesday’s game to be postponed, the Bills-Chiefs game will be played in its original slot on Oct. 15.

In order for its facility to be open Sunday, the Titans can’t have any more positive tests over the next three days.

