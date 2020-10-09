Tennessee women’s shelter under quarantine due to virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An outbreak of the new coronavirus at a Tennessee women’s shelter is forcing about 150 people to quarantine. A spokesman for Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department says a cluster of fewer than 20 people has tested positive for the virus at the Nashville Rescue Mission’s facility for women and children.

The outbreak includes residents and staff. Because those who tested positive were in close contact with other residents at the shelter, the entire facility has been placed under quarantine.

The Health Department is continuing to monitor the outbreak.

The quarantine is set to expire on Oct. 15.

