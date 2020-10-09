Titans COVID-19 outbreak not expected to impact future attendance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak is not expected to impact future attendance at Nissan Stadium, according to the Metro Nashville Public Health Department.

Health officials said the Titans have an “excellent plan” in place to keep fan’s health and safety the first priority during games.

Fans were allowed back into Nissan Stadium on Tuesday for a Nashville Soccer Club game.

“Everything went well, and we expect it to continue to go well,” Dr. Michael Caldwell said.

According to Caldwell, a zero-risk environment can’t be promised, but stadium protocols will provide the “lowest risk you can possibly get.”

As fans return to Nissan Stadium, masks will be required at all times. The stadium will also limit alcohol sales.

The Titans were supposed to host the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, allowing fans to attend the first in-person game at Nissan Stadium since the start of the pandemic. The cluster of positive cases within the Titans organization prompted the NFL to reschedule the game.

Fans will now get the chance to see the Titans in action during Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

