Advertisement

Titans COVID-19 outbreak not expected to impact future attendance

As fans return to Nissan Stadium, masks will be required at all times.
A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak is not expected to impact future attendance at Nissan Stadium, according to the Metro Nashville Public Health Department.

Health officials said the Titans have an “excellent plan” in place to keep fan’s health and safety the first priority during games.

Fans were allowed back into Nissan Stadium on Tuesday for a Nashville Soccer Club game.

“Everything went well, and we expect it to continue to go well,” Dr. Michael Caldwell said.

According to Caldwell, a zero-risk environment can’t be promised, but stadium protocols will provide the “lowest risk you can possibly get.”

As fans return to Nissan Stadium, masks will be required at all times. The stadium will also limit alcohol sales.

The Titans were supposed to host the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, allowing fans to attend the first in-person game at Nissan Stadium since the start of the pandemic. The cluster of positive cases within the Titans organization prompted the NFL to reschedule the game.

Fans will now get the chance to see the Titans in action during Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevierville Walmart reopens after temporary closure due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Walmart located at 1414 Parkway reopened at 7 a.m. on Friday after being closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Bobblehead unveiled of VP Mike Pence with fly landed on head

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The bobblehead was inspired by the moment that went viral during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate on Wednesday.

News

Trump to host ‘largest radio rally in history’ on The Rush Limbaugh Show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Limbaugh was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump during the 2020 State of the Union Address.

News

Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Patriots facilities were closed on Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephen Gilmore were moved to the team’s reserve COVID-19 list.

Latest News

News

Tennessee women’s shelter under quarantine due to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The outbreak includes residents and staff.

WVLT

Clouds to showers today, downpours from Delta ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.

News

Minnesota girl raises money for Toys for Tots with her art

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Andrego
A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.

News

Family moviegoing tradition broken by pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Nostalgia filled the air at Regal cinemas.

News

Oak Ridge man killed in Alabama plane crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a small airplane crashed in a wooded area of northwest Alabama, killing the pilot.

News

Jefferson County first responders mourn loss of former EMS director, educator

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Several agencies took to social media extending their condolences Thursday night.