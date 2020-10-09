Advertisement

Trash overflowing at Smoky Mountain campground

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is seeing a record high number of visitors and they’re leaving behind a lot of their trash. They’re asking the public for help.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is seeing a record high number of visitors, and they’re leaving behind a lot of their trash.

Elle Armistead is a hiking influencer on Instagram. She spends most weekends camping and taking pictures.

“I was going through the Abram’s Creek Campground probably around 4 or 5 o’clock on Saturday evening. It was packed,” said Armistead.

She says more people means more mess. She snapped a photo of the overflowing trash bins the next morning. Propane tanks, tarps and food scraps were left exposed.

“My first reaction was like-man how lazy can people be? And then I looked up in the trashcan and every single one of them was completely full, so there was no room for it,” said Armistead.

She says the fire rings were really bad too.

“I think people just kept throwing stuff in the fire and thinking it would just disappear. People should absolutely pack out what they pack in, right? But at the same time, I think I’d be a big help if the park is able to put more trash cans,” said Armistead.

Dana Soehn with the park service says contractors are supposed to collect trash whenever they are near full.

“If we do have an incident, like the one in the photograph that the hiker captured at Abrams Creek Campground, we contract the contractor and they respond quickly along with our staff to get that area cleaned because it’s critical to help keep trash and food out of reach of bears and all of the wildlife,” said Soehn.

The stuff left outside of the dumpster is dangerous for bears sniffing around. Soehn says if you see a full trash can, don’t pile stuff outside it. Carry it with you and alert the park.

“I really do need the public help to keep the park protected and clean,” said Soehn.

Armistead says enjoy the natural beauty, but when you leave #Leavenotrace.

“Pack it in, pack it back out. It’s so simple and if everybody did that then we wouldn’t have a problem,” said Armistead.

Bring a trash bag with you next time and not only pick up your own trash but what others have left behind.

Armistead is encouraging people to take pictures of what they clean up, post it on social media, and use the hashtags #broadcastthetrash #trashtag and #leavenotrace to encourage others to help too.

