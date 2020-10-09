Trump to host ‘largest radio rally in history’ on The Rush Limbaugh Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rush Limbaugh announced President Donald Trump will host the “largest radio rally in history” on the Rush Limbaugh Show on Friday.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh said in a post on his website.

Limbaugh was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump during the 2020 State of the Union Address.

