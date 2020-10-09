Trump to host ‘largest radio rally in history’ on The Rush Limbaugh Show
Limbaugh was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump during the 2020 State of the Union Address.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rush Limbaugh announced President Donald Trump will host the “largest radio rally in history” on the Rush Limbaugh Show on Friday.
“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh said in a post on his website.
