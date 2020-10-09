Universal Music to build $1.2 billion hotel, entertainment destination in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WVLT/WLOX) -Universal Music Group is getting into the hospitality business, WLOX reported.

The company announced it will build its first three hotels under what it’s calling the UMUSIC brand. One of the hotels will transform the old Broadwater Resort into a $1.2 billion destination.

According to news release, the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel in Biloxi will integrate a performance venue and a luxury hotel with an immersive architecture style.

“Music and entertainment has always been a part of Biloxi DNA. What the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel brings with its opening is reflective of this 320 plus year history. The people of the city of Biloxi, the state of Mississippi and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this hotel to our landscape," said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich.

WLOX reported, Universal Music Group selected Biloxi, Atlanta and Orlando as the first three cities where UMUSIC Hotels will be developed.

“Every destination holds a great story just waiting to be told through its cultural heritage and its music,” said Lavia. “Through this new concept, we will both help people discover new ways to channel their love for music and the arts and help empower the transformation of communities worldwide through cultural, inspirational, creative and conscious collaboration. And we’re thrilled to work together with Universal Music Group who shares our vision and passion about the powerful role of culture and music for each community we touch," said Robert Lavia, chairman at Dakia U-Ventures LLC.

The Biloxi hotel will be built on a 266 acre property.

