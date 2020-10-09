White House names Tennessee as ‘red zone’ amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee has been listed as a ‘red zone’ for new coronavirus cases amid the pandemic.

According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in July 18 states were in the red zone, with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.

In a most recent report, Tennessee is ranked 14 out of 51 for national ranking of new cases per 100,000. The state has had 14 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week.

The 24 states in the red zone are:

1. North Dakota

2. South Dakota

3. Wisconsin

4. Montana

5. Utah

6. Iowa

7. Nebraska

8. Idaho

9. Arkansas

10. Oklahoma

11. Missouri

12. Kansas

13. Wyoming

14. Tennessee

15. Minnesota

16. Kentucky

17. Alabama

18. Mississippi

19. Alaska

20. Nevada

21. Illinois

22. Indiana

23. Texas

24. South Carolina

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.