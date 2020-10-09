White House names Tennessee as ‘red zone’ amid pandemic
Tennessee has been listed as a ‘red zone’ for new coronavirus cases amid the pandemic.
According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in July 18 states were in the red zone, with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents.
In a most recent report, Tennessee is ranked 14 out of 51 for national ranking of new cases per 100,000. The state has had 14 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last week.
The 24 states in the red zone are:
1. North Dakota
2. South Dakota
3. Wisconsin
4. Montana
5. Utah
6. Iowa
7. Nebraska
8. Idaho
9. Arkansas
10. Oklahoma
11. Missouri
12. Kansas
13. Wyoming
14. Tennessee
15. Minnesota
16. Kentucky
17. Alabama
18. Mississippi
19. Alaska
20. Nevada
21. Illinois
22. Indiana
23. Texas
24. South Carolina
