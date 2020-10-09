Yelp to warn users of ‘racist behavior’ at businesses

(CBS/WVLT) - Yelp, a crowdsourcing review site, has started alerting users to “racist behavior” reported at businesses listed on its platform, CBS reported.

The site said it will add alerts to a business' page when it has proof of “egregious, racist actions from a business owner or employee.” That includes instances of racial slurs. CBS reported that Yelp indicated it will rely on and link to independent news reports of alleged racist incidents and will conduct its own investigation.

“This alert will always link to a news article from a credible media outlet so users can learn more,” Yelp said.

The alerts won’t remain forever, Yelp said, adding that they’ll be removed after 90 days if the offending behavior comes to an end.

