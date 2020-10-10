Advertisement

10,000 mink are dead in US after COVID-19 outbreaks at fur farms

Thousands of mink have died at fur farms in Utah and Wisconsin after a COVID-19 outbreak, CNN reported.
In this Sept. 4, 2015 file photo, a mink sniffs the air
In this Sept. 4, 2015 file photo, a mink sniffs the air(AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) -Thousands of mink have died at fur farms in Utah and Wisconsin after a COVID-19 outbreak, CNN reported.

Ranchers have lost nearly 8,000 mink in Utah to COVID-19.

“Everything we’ve looked at here in Utah suggests its gone from the humans to the animals,” Dr. Dean Taylor, State Veterinarian of Utah told CNN. “It feels like an unidirectional path,” Taylor added. Utah had the first outbreak among mink in the United States.

Kevin Hoffman, a spokesperson at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection told CNN that over 2,000 mink have died from the coronavirus at a Wisconsin farm as well.

Each farm is under quarantine with only essential workers permitted on site.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

