10,000 mink are dead in US after COVID-19 outbreaks at fur farms

Ranchers have lost nearly 8,000 mink in Utah to COVID-19.

“Everything we’ve looked at here in Utah suggests its gone from the humans to the animals,” Dr. Dean Taylor, State Veterinarian of Utah told CNN. “It feels like an unidirectional path,” Taylor added. Utah had the first outbreak among mink in the United States.

Kevin Hoffman, a spokesperson at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection told CNN that over 2,000 mink have died from the coronavirus at a Wisconsin farm as well.

Each farm is under quarantine with only essential workers permitted on site.

