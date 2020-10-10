Advertisement

Diabetes medication recall expands over concerns of high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant

A recall on the commonly prescribed diabetes drug Metformin has expanded over concerns of high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant, the FDA announced.
A recall on the commonly prescribed diabetes drug Metformin has expanded over concerns of high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant, the FDA announced.
A recall on the commonly prescribed diabetes drug Metformin has expanded over concerns of high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant, the FDA announced.(FDA)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - A recall on the commonly prescribed diabetes drug Metformin has expanded over concerns of high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant, the FDA announced.

WJHL reported an added 76 lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500mg and 750mg, may contain levels of a cancer-causing contaminant at higher than the acceptable daily intake limit.

According tho the FDA, consumers taking the recalled medication should continue taking it until a doctor or pharmacist gives them a replacement or other trreatment option.

Go here to see more on the recall.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Titanic museum supports Breast Cancer Awareness month

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A large pink bow now hangs on the side of the Titanic in Pigeon Forge.

News

Game of the Week: Farragut remains undefeated after win over Dobyns-Bennet

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Dobyns-Bennett is heading to Farragut Friday night in WVLT Sports' Game of the Week.

News

Wildfire season creeps closer in the Smokies, crews get ready

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Wildfire season is just days away in Tennessee, and firefighters in Pigeon Forge have been gone over training exercises this week that’ll help keep you and your family safe.

News

Ted Bundy’s final days on display at Pigeon Forge museum

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
One of the most famous serial killers of all time is the focus of a new exhibit in Pigeon Forge.

WVLT

Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.

Latest News

News

Catching up with the Pruitt’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
It’s football time in Tennessee especially at the Pruitt household!

News

Smokey and Uga; The furrier and toothier side of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry

Updated: 4 hours ago
Smokey and Uga will both be absent from Saturday's game.

News

13 coronavirus deaths at a Morristown nursing home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A long-term healthcare facility in Hamblen County reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths, according to data from the state.

News

Trash overflowing at Smoky Mountain campground

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is seeing a record high number of visitors and they’re leaving behind a lot of their trash.

News

Bledsoe County Correctional facility to resume inmate visitations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Appointments are first come, first serve.