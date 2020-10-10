Diabetes medication recall expands over concerns of high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant

(WVLT) - A recall on the commonly prescribed diabetes drug Metformin has expanded over concerns of high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant, the FDA announced.

WJHL reported an added 76 lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500mg and 750mg, may contain levels of a cancer-causing contaminant at higher than the acceptable daily intake limit.

According tho the FDA, consumers taking the recalled medication should continue taking it until a doctor or pharmacist gives them a replacement or other trreatment option.

Go here to see more on the recall.

