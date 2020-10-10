Georgia WR flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after spraying Jarrett Guarantano with water bottle
Pickens was the bulldog’s top freshman WR .
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WVLT) - Georgia wide receiver George Pickens contributed to the Bulldogs losing a touchdown in the second quarter after he sprayed Tennessee Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano with water bottle from the sideline, earning himself an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Pickens squirted water on Guarantano’s back following an out of bounds play. The penalty he gained cost Georgia 15 yards.
