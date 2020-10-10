Georgia WR flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after spraying Jarrett Guarantano with water bottle

ATHENS, Ga. (WVLT) - Georgia wide receiver George Pickens contributed to the Bulldogs losing a touchdown in the second quarter after he sprayed Tennessee Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano with water bottle from the sideline, earning himself an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Pickens squirted water on Guarantano’s back following an out of bounds play. The penalty he gained cost Georgia 15 yards.

Georgia WR George Pickens just got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spraying water on Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano pic.twitter.com/9trZjn5tLH — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 10, 2020

Pickens was the bulldog’s top freshman WR .

