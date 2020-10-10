Advertisement

Georgia WR flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after spraying Jarrett Guarantano with water bottle

Pickens was the bulldog’s top freshman WR .
Pickens squirts Guarantano with water bottle from sidelines gaining unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
Pickens squirts Guarantano with water bottle from sidelines gaining unsportsmanlike conduct penalty(CBS)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WVLT) - Georgia wide receiver George Pickens contributed to the Bulldogs losing a touchdown in the second quarter after he sprayed Tennessee Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano with water bottle from the sideline, earning himself an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Pickens squirted water on Guarantano’s back following an out of bounds play. The penalty he gained cost Georgia 15 yards.

Pickens was the bulldog’s top freshman WR .

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man indicted on human trafficking charges

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
During the course of the investigation, Duke was found to have been in the hotel with a juvenile, according to the TBI.

News

Tenn. man charged with aggravated assault after crashing car, waving knife

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tenn. man was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into another vehicle at a Johnson City motel and then waving a pocket knife at another motel resident, WJHL reported.

News

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I voted for the first time, and it feels good’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Shaq says he never voted before this election

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 212,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

3,500-pound great white shark dubbed “Queen of the Ocean” spotted off North America’s coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A 3,500 pound great white shark dubbed Nukumi — meaning “Queen of the Ocean” — has been spotted off the coast of Nova Scotia.

News

Dobbs talks about Hail Mary view

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

LIVE THREAD: Georgia retakes lead after two Tennessee turnovers, 23-21

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998.

News

10,000 mink are dead in US after COVID-19 outbreaks at fur farms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Thousands of mink have died at fur farms in Utah and Wisconsin after a COVID-19 outbreak, CNN reported.

News

Trash overflowing at Smoky Mountain campground

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is seeing a record high number of visitors and they’re leaving behind a lot of their trash.

WVLT

Soggy weekend awaits but sunny skies ahead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The weekend becomes soggy as the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through.