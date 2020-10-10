Josh Dobbs talks Tennessee’s famous ‘Hail Mary’ moment as the Vols takes on Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As the Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 10, former VFL Josh Dobbs spoke to WVLT Casey Wheeless about the famous ‘Hail Mary’ four years ago leading to a 34-31 win.

"You don't have to do anything special, you just have to do your job."



VFL @josh_dobbs1 talked to me about that Hail Mary 4 years ago and his advice to this team today. @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/OaG7EQlbGP — Casey Wheeless (@WVLTCasey) October 10, 2020

