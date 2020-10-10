Josh Dobbs talks Tennessee’s famous ‘Hail Mary’ moment as the Vols takes on Georgia
As the Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 10, former VFL Josh Dobbs spoke to WVLT about the famous ‘Hail Mary’ four years ago.
Oct. 10, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As the Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 10, former VFL Josh Dobbs spoke to WVLT Casey Wheeless about the famous ‘Hail Mary’ four years ago leading to a 34-31 win.
“You don’t have to do anything special, you just have to do your job,” said Dobbs when asked any advice he would give to the team today.
Catch the Vols on WVLT as Tennessee takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga.
