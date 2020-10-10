LIVE THREAD: Pruitt eyes signature win vs. No. 3 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since their meeting in 2006, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off both as top-15 teams Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WVLT.

This is the 50th meeting between the two schools, with Georgia holding a slight 24-23-2 advantage. The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 overall start since 2016 and their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998.

The Vols carry an eight-game overall winning streak and a six-game SEC win streak into Week 3. That mark is currently the second-longest in the FBS, the longest in the SEC and tied for the longest in the Power 5. It’s UT’s second-longest win streak since the 1998 national championship season (won 11 in a row 2015-16).

Tennessee racked up 232 rushing yards, including a game-high 105 yards from sophomore running back Eric Gray, as the Vols dominated Missouri, 35-12, in their home opener last Saturday. Senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano accounted for three touchdowns, including two on the ground. Junior safety Trevon Flowers delivered a career-high 10 tackles, while senior defensive back Theo Jackson provided a key interception - the second of his career - early in the fourth quarter.

The 23-point margin of victory was UT’s largest over an SEC opponent since Nov. 19, 2016 – a 63-37 win over Missouri. The Vols were a perfect 4-of-4 on fourth down, representing the first time since Sept. 21, 2002 (vs. Florida, 4-of-6), that UT converted four or more fourth downs in a game.

Knoxville native Cade Mays, who joins teammate Trey Smith on the Outland Trophy watch list, enrolled at UT in the spring of 2020. The junior lineman started 18 of the 25 games he played in at Georgia from 2018-19. On Saturday, Mays returns to Athens to take on his former school for the first time.

