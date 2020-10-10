Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I voted for the first time, and it feels good’

Shaq says he never voted before this election
This June 3, 2011, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal announcing his retirement from NBA basketball at his home in Windermere, Fla.
This June 3, 2011, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal announcing his retirement from NBA basketball at his home in Windermere, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 10, 2020
(CNN) Shaquille O’Neal says he may get “roasted” for admitting it, but the towering former NBA star had something to confess this week.

“I voted for the first time, and it feels good,” revealed O’Neal on The Big Podcast with Shaq, to the background of what the host called “presidential music.”

“I can’t believe it!” chimed in his co-host, John Kincade. He went on to add that he was surprised O’Neal had never voted in an election before.

“You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I’ve never voted before, America,” he said. “But now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”

