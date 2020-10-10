Advertisement

Tenn. man charged with aggravated assault after crashing car, waving knife

A Tenn. man was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into another vehicle at a Johnson City motel and then waving a pocket knife at another motel resident, WJHL reported.
Johnson City Police
Johnson City Police(JCPD)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Jose Luis Garcia-Figueroa, 44, was arrested Friday afternoon after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of W. Market Street after officers received reports of a man with a knife.

According to a report, police came into contact with the manager of the motel who told them a car had been hit by Garcia-Figueroa.

WJHL reported, officers reached the victim who found that Garcia-Figueroa had waved a pocket knife within striking distance of herself. She told officers she was afraid that she was going to get cut.

Officers found Garcia-Figueroa in his room. After consent to search his pockets, a pocket knife was found in his front right pocket that matched what was told to officers from on-lookers, according to police.

According to WJHL, Garcia-Figueroa was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He is placed on a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

