Tenn. man indicted on human trafficking charges

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Livingston, Tennessee man has been indicted on human trafficking charges following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children’s Services.

The investigation was sparked by a tip in May to the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline from a Springfield hotel’s management. Management reportedly told the TBI they noticed suspicious activity from a hotel room occupied by Timothy C. Duke, 44, that was consistent with human trafficking training employees had received.

During the course of the investigation, Duke was found to have been in the hotel with a juvenile, according to the TBI.

On September 24th, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Duke with two counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape. Friday, he was taken into custody by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Robertson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

You can report any suspected human trafficking incidents to the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.