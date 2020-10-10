Titanic museum supports Breast Cancer Awareness month

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A large pink bow now hangs on the side of the Titanic in Pigeon Forge.

The bow has been placed on the ship in honor of breast cancer awareness month. The Titanic crew honoring survivors with pink masks this month as well.

On Titanic, there were dozens of passengers who survived that night to go on to die of cancer later on in life, and 6 of them were due to breast cancer.

If you want to go to the Titanic Museum Attraction, remember reservations are highly recommended.

