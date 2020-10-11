Cloudy with patches of drizzle tonight

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday was another cloudy and wet day across the area with more patches of drizzle and fog with us tonight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Through Sunday evening look for patches of light rain and drizzle to move through. Patchy fog will develop overnight and through Monday morning. We’ll start Monday around 66, so not much different than where we are right now. Overall just a few tenths of an inch of more rain overnight.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Pigeon River at Newport until 2:00 a.m. Monday. Minor Flooding is forecast around Highway 25/70 and the community of Edwina.

Cocke County, river flood warning until Monday 2 a.m. (WVLT)

High’s on Monday will be near 78 in Knoxville to 76 in Crossville.

Monday through the day clouds will part and we’ll see more sunshine for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Late Monday we’ll have another wave of rain move through and stay with us through Tuesday morning. This rain arrives around sunset and gets out of here after the early morning hours of Tuesday.

After that the sunshine returns and we stay in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday afternoon.

Late Thursday into Friday we’ll have more rain move through, but this front cools us down drastically. Temperatures Friday and through the weekend will be only in the 60′s for highs and patches of frost are possible on the plateau where morning lows will be near 35 degrees.

Overall, cooler, but the weekend is mostly sunny. Very fall-like.

Sunshine moves back in for the middle of the week. Much cooler for the weekend. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.