More rain overnight and through Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A soggy night is ahead, with more rain to come on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Sunday with showers still around the area and through the day we’ll see pockets of moderate to heavy rain passing through at times.

High’s on Sunday will be near 73 in Knoxville to 69 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area will bring another half to three quarters of an inch. Watch for standing water at times on roadways and low lying areas.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday we’ll start to dry out a little as we pull back the rain chances. With more sunshine working in we should reach the mid to upper 70s across much of the area.

We’ll get even more sun as the week progresses and staying in the mid to upper 70s, but then a strong front blows through late in the week and temperatures are back into the 60s for highs and overnight lows near 40 for next weekend.

Cooler temperatures return to finish the week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

