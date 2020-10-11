No injuries reported after Rural Metro responds to house fire in Mascot
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro is responded to a house fire in Mascot Tenn. Sunday morning.
According to Rural Metro, crews responded to a house on the 1700 block of Saylors Ford Road. Upon arrival, crews found a single wide trailer on fire with flames coming from the end of the trailer.
The flames were extinguished with no damage to adjacent structures.
Rural Metro said the trailer was not occupied and a generator under the trailer caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
The reason for the fire is under investigation.
