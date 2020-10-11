Advertisement

Second Harvest Food Bank halts meal delivery after positive COVID-19 test

The Second Harvest Food Bank will be halting its meal delivery services and operations as a safety precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Second Harvest Food Bank Source: WVLT
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Second Harvest Food Bank will be halting its meal delivery services and operations as a safety precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, during the pandemic the nonprofit has been able to provide a record amount of emergency food to its 18-county service area.

On Oct. 10, the nonprofit became aware of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. According to a release, the staff member left the building on Oct. 7 after experiencing symptoms and has self quarantined.

Second Harvest has released the following safety procedures:

  • The warehouse and offices will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The warehouse and offices are closed until then for thorough cleaning of the facility.
  • No volunteers are allowed in the building until it reopens on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
  • Administrative, Development, Agency Relations and Programs staff members will work remotely; however, all trucks will be grounded until Wednesday, Oct. 14. All Mobile Pantries, Food Rescue and Rural Route programs will NOT deliver on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.
  • All agencies and businesses will be contacted regarding their deliveries and order pick ups based on chronological order of delivery. Pick up times that were scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 will also be contacted to reschedule.

Second Harvest said it will continue to follow CDC and Feeding America guidelines to protect those from exposure.

