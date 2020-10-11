Advertisement

Tennessee Titans shut down facility after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

According to ESPN Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans have shut down their facility again after a coach has tested positive for COVID-19.
Titans
Titans(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to ESPN Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans have shut down their facility again after a coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps," said the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans (3-0) planned to host the Buffalo Bills (4-0) on Tuesday night.

