Advertisement

Texas teenager breaks two world records for longest legs

A 17-year-old girl from Texas broke two Guinness World Records for having the longest legs, CNN reported.
Texas teenager breaks two world records for longest legs.
Texas teenager breaks two world records for longest legs.(Guinness World Records)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A 17-year-old girl from Texas broke two Guinness World Records for having the longest legs, CNN reported.

Maci Curren from Cedar Park, Texas broke one record for having the longest legs for a female and another for a teenager with the longest legs.

According to the Guinness World Records, Maci’s left leg is over 53 inches long, while her right leg is slightly shorter at 52.874 inches.

CNN reported, Currin is 6-foot-10. Her father was 6-foot-5, her brother is 6-foot-4 and her mother is 5-foot-7.

“Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me,” Currin told Guinness. “And once I just stopped caring, I wasn’t affected by anything.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The fly on Pence’s hair during VP debate lands on a Halloween wig

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate on Wednesday has land as a new Halloween costume, NewsNation Now reported.

News

Second Harvest Food Bank halts meal delivery after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Second Harvest Food Bank will be halting its meal delivery services and operations as a safety precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

No injuries reported after Rural Metro responds to house fire in Mascot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Rural Metro is responding to a house fire in Mascot Tenn. Sunday morning.

News

No. 12 Vols fall to No. 3 Dawgs, 44-21

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998.

Latest News

News

“Blazing with energy and excitement” Dolly Parton inspired podcast wins Edward R. Murrow Award

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The podcast, hosted by Jad Abumrad and reported and produced by Shima Oliaee at WNYC Studios, highlight’s Dolly’s career over a nine part series.

News

Georgia WR flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after spraying Jarrett Guarantano with water bottle

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Pickens was the bulldog’s top freshman WR .

News

Tenn. man indicted on human trafficking charges

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
During the course of the investigation, Duke was found to have been in the hotel with a juvenile, according to the TBI.

WVLT

More rain Sunday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll wake up on Sunday with showers still around the area and through the day we’ll see pockets of moderate to heavy rain passing through at times.

News

Tenn. man charged with aggravated assault after crashing car, waving knife

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tenn. man was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into another vehicle at a Johnson City motel and then waving a pocket knife at another motel resident, WJHL reported.

News

Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I voted for the first time, and it feels good’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Shaq says he never voted before this election