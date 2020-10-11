Texas teenager breaks two world records for longest legs.

(CNN) -A 17-year-old girl from Texas broke two Guinness World Records for having the longest legs, CNN reported.

Maci Curren from Cedar Park, Texas broke one record for having the longest legs for a female and another for a teenager with the longest legs.

According to the Guinness World Records, Maci’s left leg is over 53 inches long, while her right leg is slightly shorter at 52.874 inches.

CNN reported, Currin is 6-foot-10. Her father was 6-foot-5, her brother is 6-foot-4 and her mother is 5-foot-7.

“Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me,” Currin told Guinness. “And once I just stopped caring, I wasn’t affected by anything.”

