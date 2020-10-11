Advertisement

The fly on Pence’s hair during VP debate lands on a Halloween wig

A fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head has land as a new Halloween costume, NewsNation Now reported.
A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
A fly lands on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.(Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT/NewsNation Now) -A fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate on Wednesday has land as a new Halloween costume, NewsNation Now reported.

People took to social media creating various memes after the fly spent nearly two minutes in Pence’s hair during the debate between the vice president and Senator Kamala Harris.

Apparel retailer, 3Wishes announced the release of the “Debate Fly Wig” for $49.95. NewsNation Now reported, the silver-gray wig has a large fly stuck to the side of it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via NewsNation Now. All rights reserved.

