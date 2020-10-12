Advertisement

8-year-old Texas girl who died of dehydration forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Texas police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in August, KOSA reported.
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (WVLT/KOSA) -Texas police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in August, KOSA reported.

44-year-old Daniel Schwarz and 34-year-old Ashley Schwarz have both been charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on Aug. 29 for a medical call. Upon arrival, police discovered an 8-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the scene.

KOSA reported, police said their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.

The punishment included not allowing the girl to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police said the girl was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

Police said they later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

The girls' autopsy listed the manner of death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

According to OPD, warrants were obtained for Daniel and Ashley Schwarz and both were charged and arrested.

KOSA reported, that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

