Atlanta Falcons name Raheem Morris interim head coach after 0-5 start

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT) -Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been named the Atlanta Falcons' interim head coach.

According to ESPN, Morris replaces Dan Quinn, who was fired Sunday along with general manager Thomas Dimitroff after a 0-5 start.

Morris was previously the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, finishing with a 17-31 record.

“Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015,” said Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay in a statement. “He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to.”

According to ESPN, Morris switched from coaching wide receivers last season to working with defensive backs, was credited with helping the Falcons' dramatic turnaround in 2019 following a 1-7 start.

The team is 0-5 for the first time since 1997. The Falcons are the first team in league history to blow 15-plus-point, fourth-quarter leads in multiple games during a single season.

