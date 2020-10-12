Advertisement

BBB: Scammers are posing as Amazon employees

As more people are relying on delivery services, the Better Business Bureau warns of scammers following suit.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As more people are relying on delivery services, the Better Business Bureau warns of scammers following suit.

The BBB warned about scammers posing as Amazon employees to get victims' information. According to the BBB, victims answer the phone and hear a recorded message that claims to be an Amazon employee telling the victim that there is a problem with their Amazon account.

The message ranges from a fraudulent charge to your Prime card or a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order. “The con artists will either outright ask for credit card and account login details. Or, they will request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue,” the BBB said.

The scammers are spoofing organizations' numbers, including the BBB’s.

The BBB offers tips on how to avoid this scam:

  • Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.
  • Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.
  • Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.
  • Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp (such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.
  • Report it to Amazon. Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Which Tennessee city is growing the fastest?

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
One city in Tennessee is among the fastest growing in the country, according to a report from WalletHub.

Making A Difference

Making a Difference: Knoxville Botanical Garden gives back

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum used its resources to share the beauty of nature and grow food for neighbors in need.

News

Man killed in Knoxville hotel shooting identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

News

Louisiana teen arrested for abusing paralyzed mother

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 19-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Saturday after allegedly physically and emotionally abusing his partially paralyzing, wheelchair-bound mother, WVUE reported.

Latest News

News

No one knows what killed four horses, sickened others at a NC stable

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The horses were all tested for coronavirus and other diseases, and all the tests came back negative.

News

Shooting victim who crashed car at Knoxville apartment identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Witnesses told police a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt fled from the vehicle before officers arrived, according to KPD.

WVLT

Intense blast of cold air this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Most of the week will see sunshine and slightly above average temperatures, but a strong fall front will bring the potential for our first frost of the season by the weekend.

News

Sharply colder air is here by the weekend!

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nashville investigating big worship event outside courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nashville officials say they are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse over the weekend that packed together a crowd of people, many unmasked despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

8-year-old Texas girl who died of dehydration forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Texas police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in August, KOSA reported.