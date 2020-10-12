BBB: Scammers are posing as Amazon employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As more people are relying on delivery services, the Better Business Bureau warns of scammers following suit.

The BBB warned about scammers posing as Amazon employees to get victims' information. According to the BBB, victims answer the phone and hear a recorded message that claims to be an Amazon employee telling the victim that there is a problem with their Amazon account.

The message ranges from a fraudulent charge to your Prime card or a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order. “The con artists will either outright ask for credit card and account login details. Or, they will request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue,” the BBB said.

The scammers are spoofing organizations' numbers, including the BBB’s.

The BBB offers tips on how to avoid this scam:

Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.

Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.

Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp (such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.

Report it to Amazon. Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service . Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted.

