Bijou Theatre announces upcoming live concerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre announced four new live concerts set for every Friday night starting October 23 as part of a new series called “Live from the Bijou.”

Fans can enjoy live music at the venue with limited capacity or through a special online streaming service.

The artists set to play as part of the series include:

October 23: Trisha Gene Brady

October 30: Shakedown Six

November 6: Mic Harrison and the High Score Bright Spot

November 13: Temp Job

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 14.

To learn more about Live from the Bijou and purchase tickets visit the theatre’s website.

