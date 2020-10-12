Bijou Theatre announces upcoming live concerts
“Live at the Bijou” allows fans to enjoy live music from home.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre announced four new live concerts set for every Friday night starting October 23 as part of a new series called “Live from the Bijou.”
Fans can enjoy live music at the venue with limited capacity or through a special online streaming service.
The artists set to play as part of the series include:
- October 23: Trisha Gene Brady
- October 30: Shakedown Six
- November 6: Mic Harrison and the High Score Bright Spot
- November 13: Temp Job
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 14.
