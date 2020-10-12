Advertisement

Bijou Theatre announces upcoming live concerts

“Live at the Bijou” allows fans to enjoy live music from home.
Bijou Theatre / (WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre announced four new live concerts set for every Friday night starting October 23 as part of a new series called “Live from the Bijou.”

Fans can enjoy live music at the venue with limited capacity or through a special online streaming service.

The artists set to play as part of the series include:

  • October 23: Trisha Gene Brady
  • October 30: Shakedown Six
  • November 6: Mic Harrison and the High Score Bright Spot
  • November 13: Temp Job

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 14.

To learn more about Live from the Bijou and purchase tickets visit the theatre’s website.

